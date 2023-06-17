Severe Thunderstorm Threat Tonight

TULSA, OKLA- — A bright and quiet start to Saturday with warmer highs in the low 90s.

Cloud coverage will increase closer to sunset as a storm system approaches from the west.

Severe weather chances will also be possible this evening and into the overnight hours. The primary threat will be damaging wind, with at least some potential for large hail, as one or more complexes of storms move across the area.

Once storms move out by Sunday morning, expect pleasant weather for any Father's Day plans. Highs in the upper 80s with the return of sunshine.

The heat returns next week with highs in the low to mid 90s. Mostly sunny skies with calm southerly winds. The "feels like" temperatures near 100 degrees.

