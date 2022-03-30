Severe Threat Coming to an End this Morning

TULSA, OKLA- — Tracking showers and storms in the area with the severe risk coming to an end as the leading edge of storms continues to move eastward.

Additional showers and a few non-severe storms will be possible through the day as a cold front pushes southeastward.

Temps will steadily fall throughout the day, along with breezy northwest winds making for a notable change from our recent warm days. Be sure to keep the coat with you, especially this afternoon and evening!

Daytime highs peak early this morning in the 60s, then falling into the upper 40s late this afternoon.

Chilly temperatures overnight with lows in the mid-30s.

A mainly sunny sky returns for tomorrow with brisk northwest winds helping to keep our max temperatures below average in the mid to upper 50s.

Things will warm up some for Friday, in advance of an upper level system that will move through late Friday and Friday night.

Expect some showers and thunderstorms through early Saturday, with little to no severe weather threat.

Much of the upcoming weekend should be fairly quiet, with temperatures just above normal and dry conditions.

Another storm system early next week will bring more shower and thunderstorm chances, including some severe weather potential.

Another system moves in Friday into Saturday morning with some scattered rain showers. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --