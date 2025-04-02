Severe Storms This Morning

***TORNADO WATCH FOR EASTERN OKLAHOMA UNTIL 12 PM***

***WIND ADVISORY UNTIL 10 AM FOR GREEN COUNTRY***

A line of storms continue to push across Green Country this morning. Severe storms potential with all modes of severe weather possible. Dry conditions behind the line of storms with a warm afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s with gusty southwest winds.

Showers and storms push through for Thursday morning. Lows around 50° with highs in the low 60s. A few could be strong to severe but we will keep monitoring.

Low 50s to begin Friday and then low 60s in the afternoon. More showers and thunderstorms.

Upper 40s to start Saturday and then only mid 50s for the high. Rain showers across Green Country.

Back to sunshine early next week. Lows in the 30s and highs in the 60s to near 70° by Tuesday afternoon. Several places could very well experience a light freeze Monday morning.

Lots of heavy rainfall through the weekend with higher rainfall totals for our southeast counties.

