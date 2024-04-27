Severe storms return this afternoon and evening

**FLOOD WATCH FOR EASTERN OKLAHOMA LATER THIS AFTERNOON INTO SUNDAY MORNING**

Mostly quiet and breezy weather expected for the area this morning and early afternoon.

The severe weather threat will once again ramp up from west to east later this afternoon, continuing into the overnight hours and transitioning into more of a flood threat with time.

All modes of severe weather will be possible, including tornadoes, large hail, damaging winds, and excessive rainfall leading to flooding.

Here for NE Oklahoma, the Storm Prediction Center upgraded our location to a moderate risk this morning, which is a level 4 out of 5 for severe storms to develop.

By early afternoon, temperatures will warm to around 80 degrees, resulting in deep and strong instability.

As the upper level nudges into the area during the afternoon and the low level jet starts picking up, wind shear will increase.

Over time, this convective activity will track eastward, morphing into a linear feature. As this occurs the threat will primarily shift to wind and potentially Q-L-C-S tornadoes.

On paper, all of the ingredients are in place to support a significant severe weather outbreak, including strong and long track tornadoes. There's a significant tornado probability extending from Dallas to Kansas City.

The rain wraps up tomorrow morning, then partly cloudy and 77°.

Around 80° on Monday again and partly cloudy. A 20% chance of an isolated rain shower.

Mostly sunny skies on Tuesday and mid 80s.

Another chance for showers and storms on Wednesday and Thursday.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

