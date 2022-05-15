Severe Storms Possible Today

TULSA, OKLA- — Increasing clouds on Sunday with the high up to 90°. A chance for strong to severe storms developing mid to late afternoon and into the evening.

Wind and hail will be the main threats, but there is also a chance for an isolated tornado to form.

Behind the front on Monday, mostly sunny and low 80s.

Chance for more showers and storms Tuesday though Thursday. Highs in the mid 80s on Tuesday and then around 90° on Wednesday and Thursday.

Low 90s and breezy south winds on Friday.

Another cold front will move in by the weekend with cooler temperatures and possibly more showers and storms.

