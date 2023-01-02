Severe Storms Possible To Start The Week

TULSA, Okla — The calendar may say January 2nd, but we have a chance for spring-like storms today across Green Country!

Expect a warm and muggy south breeze to push temps into the upper 60s and low 70s this afternoon. As a dry line approaches from the west and lifts the air ahead of it, storms will develop by mid-afternoon across western portions of Green Country, as well as in parts of southeast Oklahoma. The coverage will increase through late afternoon as storms track northeast. Tulsa's window for storms looks highest between 3pm-6pm, and it may take until 9pm-10pm for storms to clear all of eastern Oklahoma.

Damaging wind and hail are the primary threats; However, there is a low tornado risk as well! The tornado risk will be even higher in southeast Oklahoma. Stay weather aware through the afternoon and evening until storms clear tonight.

Once we get through today, the pattern looks quiet and cooler. High temperatures will still run above average through the work week (mostly 50s to maybe 60 Friday), but we should drop back to average (upper 40s) behind another cold front over the weekend.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --