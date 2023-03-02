Severe Storms Possible this Afternoon/Eve

TULSA, OKLA_ — Another strong storm system will impact the region this afternoon and evening with widespread heavy rain and scattered storms.

A few storms will likely be severe, especially across southeast Oklahoma this afternoon and evening with lesser chances further north along the I-40 corridor. Large hail and damaging winds will be likely, with a few tornadoes possible, mainly across far southeast Oklahoma near the Red River.

Heavy rain is also expected with a Flood Watch in place from Thursday until Friday afternoon for eastern Oklahoma. Widespread 2-3 inches with a few locally higher amounts.

Highs today will range with lower 70s to the south and lower 60s and possibly some 50s further north.

The severe threat will clear the area later tonight with cold air quickly moving in. Rain may mix with snow overnight Thursday into early Friday morning across northeast Oklahoma. At this time, temperatures look to stay just warm enough to prevent any accumulation, but we'll keep an eye on it.

Highs tomorrow below average in the 50s.

Temperatures in the low 60s Saturday and upper 60s by Sunday with breezy south winds. A mix of clouds and sunshine. A nice weekend on the way.

Much warmer temperatures by Monday (possibly low 70s) before rain returns by the middle of next week.

