Severe Storms Possible Later Today

TULSA, OKLA- — First day of Fall, but it will still be feeling like summer with temperatures around 90 degrees this afternoon and feels like temperatures around 100.

We are tracking the potential for severe storms developing late this afternoon and into the evening hours starting NW and dropping SE.

All modes of severe weather will be possible with large hail and heavy rain leading to localized flooding as the main concerns. Make sure you have ways to stay weather informed later today.

Overnight lows return to the upper 60s.

A few showers and storms may linger into tomorrow with cooler highs around 80 degrees.

A quieter and dry weather pattern will arrive for next week with highs in the 80s.

