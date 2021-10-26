Severe Storms Possible Late Tonight

TULSA, OKLA- — Sun and clouds for Tuesday with daytime highs in the 70s. SSE winds 10-20 mph with periodic gusts upward of 30 mph.

Another storm system moves in late tonight into early tomorrow with showers and storms.

Some of the storms could become strong to severe, especially from Tulsa and to the west.

Locally damaging wind gusts and large hail are the primary concerns.

Noticeably cooler temperatures tomorrow trending in the 60s.

Showers look to linger for the remainder of Wednesday and into the first half of Thursday.

Very gusty winds are expected behind that system, along with cooler temperatures holding to the forecast.

Highs in the 60s through the Halloween weekend with moderate winds and a drier air mass.

