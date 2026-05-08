Severe Storms Possible Late this Afternoon and Evening

TULSA, OKLA — Morning lows will fall into the low 50s, with some eastern areas dipping into the upper 40s. Temperatures will rebound into the lower 80s by afternoon with plenty of sunshine early in the day.

By late afternoon and evening, scattered thunderstorms are expected to develop as a cold front moves south into northeast Oklahoma. Some storms could become severe, bringing the threat of large hail, damaging wind gusts, and heavy downpours. The storms are expected to move south and southeast through the evening before gradually weakening later tonight.

Saturday could begin with areas of patchy fog, but sunshine and warm temperatures are expected to return quickly. Afternoon highs will climb into the mid-80s with light winds.

Another round of showers and thunderstorms is forecast to develop Saturday night and continue into Sunday morning ahead of another approaching cold front. While the overall severe weather threat appears limited, a few stronger storms could develop if thunderstorms organize into a larger complex moving southeast across the region.

Rain and thunderstorm chances may linger into at least Mother’s Day morning before skies gradually begin to clear during the afternoon. Cooler air behind the front will bring blustery north winds and highs settling into the low 70s by Sunday afternoon.

Another weak frontal boundary could bring isolated showers and thunderstorms back to parts of the area Tuesday night.

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