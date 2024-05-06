Severe Storms Likely Tonight

TULSA, Okla. — After a foggy start this Monday morning, expect mostly cloudy skies with highs in the upper 70s. Most of the day will be dry before storm chances increase. Strong to severe storms develop tonight and overnight with all modes of severe weather possible: including large hail, damaging winds, tornadoes, and flash flooding. The timing across Green Country is between 8 pm Monday and 4 am Tuesday. Stay weather aware.

Sunshine returns Tuesday with afternoon highs in the mid 80s and dry conditions.

Slim chance for maybe some strong to severe storms on Wednesday, but it shouldn't be as active as Monday. Highs in the low 80s.

Highs in the 70s Thursday through Mother's Day Weekend with lows in the 50s. Certainly looks like a much quieter period after Wednesday the 8th. A nice break!

