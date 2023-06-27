Severe storms likely late tonight

TULSA, Okla — We could see a few showers or even have a few rumbles of thunder in parts of Green Country this morning, but these will stay below severe levels. The potential for severe storms increases late tonight into very early Wednesday morning. Damaging wind gusts of 60-80mph will be possible as a line of storms race across northern portions of Green country and southern Kansas during the overnight hours. Window for storms should be within 10pm to 3am.

Storms tonight do not look like an exact repeat of what we saw two weekends ago, but there are similarities so it will be important to stay weather aware. Highest odds of seeing the strongest damaging winds will be from southern Kansas down to about HWY 412, but expect some fine tuning to this today as more data comes in.

The heat will be the big story through the rest of the week. For today, a Heat Advisory is in effect for areas near and south of HWY 412 as heat index values range from 105F to 109F. High temps in the mid 90s.

Tomorrow through Friday we will likely see our first triple digit temps of the summer! Additional Heat Advisories and possibly Excessive Heat Warnings will be needed.

A cool front will drop temps back into the low/mid 90s over the weekend and bring a chance for a few spotty showers and storms as well.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --