Severe Storm Risk Today

TULSA, OKLA — Increasing thunderstorm chances late this morning and into the afternoon. Highs will range in the 60s north and upper 70s south.

The first round of storms is expected to develop during the morning hours. These early storms may bring large hail, making travel and outdoor plans potentially hazardous.

A second round of storms is likely later this afternoon, especially across southeast Oklahoma. These storms could become stronger and bring the full range of severe weather threats, including large hail, damaging winds, heavy rain and possible tornadoes.

We'll also be monitoring these storm cells as they could potentially combine into larger storm clusters as they move southeast through the afternoon.

The good news is that storms and severe weather should move out of the area by the evening commute, followed by calmer and more stable conditions.

Overnight lows in the upper 40s and lower 50s.

Much quieter weather is expected for much of the remaining week. Highs will trend in the 60s with lows in the mid to upper 40s.

There is a slight chance for a few showers and isolated thunderstorms on Thursday and Friday, but at this time, no major impacts are expected.

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