Seasonal, Sunny and Breezy Saturday

TULSA, OKLA- — A cold front will continue to track eastward and gradually weakened as a drier air mass works its way in.

This will allow for plenty of sunshine throughout the day, along with breezy westerly winds. Daytime highs seasonal in the mid-70s with lower humidity values making it feel a little more pleasant outdoors.

Keep the sunglasses handy for Sunday with widespread sunshine and slightly warmer afternoon highs in the lower 80s.

Our next round of storms, which could potentially be on the strong to severe side, likely Monday with active weather continuing into mid-week next week.

