Seasonal July Day with Some Spotty Showers

TULSA, OKLA — Quiet and pleasant start this Tuesday morning with temperatures in the upper 60s and lower 70s out-the-door.

We could see another round of isolated showers and thunderstorms this afternoon, with conditions looking very similar to Monday. Most locations will stay dry, but a few neighborhoods could see a quick downpour or rumble of thunder. High temperatures will remain comfortable for mid-July, reaching the lower 90s.

Rain and storm chances increase on Wednesday as a weak weather system moves into the Southern Plains. Scattered to widely scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected to arrive during the afternoon and evening. While widespread severe weather is not expected, a few stronger storms could produce localized damaging wind gusts. Slow-moving storms may also bring pockets of heavy rainfall.

A few afternoon showers and thunderstorms may linger Thursday and Friday, but temperatures will continue running near to slightly below average through the workweek in the low to mid-90s.

By the weekend, the weather pattern begins to shift. High pressure will strengthen across the region, bringing hotter and drier conditions back to the area.

Temperatures will gradually climb Saturday before turning even hotter Sunday and into early next week. Current forecast trends suggest Tulsa could see its first 100-degree day of the year on Sunday or early next week. While it’s still several days away and the forecast could change, it’s something meteorologists will be watching closely.

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