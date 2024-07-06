Seasonal and sunny Saturday

TULSA, OKLA- — Dry weather will continue through Saturday with lots of sun and daytime highs closer to normal. (Average high this time of year is 92°). Outdoor plans are a go!

Another cold front will arrive late Sunday afternoon bringing an increasing chance of storms into the evening hours. Severe weather does look possible with primarily a damaging wind and hail threat. Rainfall could be locally heavy so we'll also have to monitor the flood threat as well. Still uncertainty regarding the precise timing of the storms, but we'll continue to adjust as we get closer.

Some rain may linger into Monday with another drop in temperatures expected! Highs will hold in the 80s. The comfortable air will remain through midweek with temps warming back up by the end of the week. Increasing moisture may bring at least a slight chance of storms at the end of the week as well.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

