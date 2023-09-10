Seasonably Warm Sunday with Increasing Clouds

TULSA, OKLA- — Another seasonably warm day with highs in the upper 80s and fairly light ESE winds.

Slight chance of showers and a few thunderstorms developing tonight with increasing chances into Monday as a cold front makes a slow southeastward progress through the area throughout the day.

Highs tomorrow afternoon noticeably cooler in the 70s with overnight lows in the lower 60s.

Back to dry conditions on Tuesday and mid 70s as well.

Chance for more showers and some thunderstorms on Wednesday and Thursday. Highs on Wednesday also in the mid 70s, but then dropping to the upper 60s on Thursday.

Slight chance for a few more showers on Friday, then as of now, it looks pretty dry next weekend.

Morning lows will be in the 50s and 60s next week.

