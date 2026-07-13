Seasonably Warm Start to the Week

***DENSE FOG ADVISORY FOR MUSKOGEE, HASKELL, SEQUOYAH AND LE FLORE COUNTIES UNTIL 9 AM***

Pleasant start this morning with temperatures in the upper 60s and lower 70s. There are some of fog developing out-the-door, so please allow a little extra time.

Sunshine will help burn off that fog with increasing clouds during the day, becoming partly cloudy by the afternoon. There is a slight chance for an isolated shower or thunderstorm from the afternoon into the early evening.

Severe weather is not expected, but any stronger storm could produce brief gusty winds before fading around sunset.

High temperatures will reach the upper 80s to lower 90s with light east to northeast winds, making for a relatively comfortable day by July standards.

While it won’t be cool, many communities will enjoy highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s—welcome news during the middle of July.

Small, widely scattered shower and thunderstorm chances will be possible again on Tuesday, but the best opportunity for more scattered rain arrives on Wednesday.

A weak weather disturbance moving across the Southern Plains is expected to increase shower and thunderstorm coverage Wednesday afternoon and evening.

Although widespread severe weather is not anticipated, a few stronger storms could still produce localized damaging wind gusts.

Once Wednesday’s system moves out, high pressure will strengthen bringing hotter and drier weather back to Green Country.

Temperatures will climb through the end of the week, continue warming over the weekend, and remain hot into early next week!

Current forecast trends suggest Tulsa could reach 100° for the first time this year on Sunday or Monday. While that forecast is still several days away and could change, it’s something we’ll be watching closely.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

