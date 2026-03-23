Seasonably Warm Monday

TULSA, Okla. — Cooler air has moved into our area today with afternoon temperatures near 66°. Look for partly cloudy skies with northeast winds 10-20 mph with some gusts up to 25 mph.

Tuesday starts out in the mid 40s with highs in the low 70s. Slight chance for a few light showers in the morning. Otherwise partly cloudy and dry. SE winds 5-15 mph.

Mostly sunny on Wednesday. Lows in the mid 50s with highs around 89°. We could break the record. The record is 88° from 1910. South winds 10-20 mph.

Lows in the mid to upper 60s Thursday morning and then daytime highs around 93°. We could tie or even break the record again. The record for the date is 94° from 2020. South winds 15-30 mph. Mostly sunny.

A cold front comes in by Friday with lows in the 50s and highs in the 60s. Slight chance for a few rain showers. Partly sunny skies. South winds, then north winds 15-30 mph as the system works through the area.

Behind the front for Saturday morning, lows in the upper 30s and then afternoon highs in the upper 60s. Partly cloudy.

For Sunday, lows in the mid 40s with highs in the mid 70s. Mostly sunny.

Have a great week ahead!

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