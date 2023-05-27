Seasonably Warm and Sunny Saturday

TULSA, OKLA- — Look for mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies and warming temperatures through the holiday weekend. Daytime highs in the low to mid-80s with overnight lows in the low to mid-60s, along with light to moderate southeasterly winds.

We may see a few isolated storms pop-up in the afternoon on Memorial Day, otherwise plenty of dry time is expected.

Temps and humidity will gradually increase through next week, as will the chance for a showers and storms. Overall severe threat continues to look very low as we finish May and go into June.

