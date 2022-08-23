Seasonably Mild with More Sunshine Today

TULSA, OKLA- — Dry with seasonably mild temperatures today and plenty of sunshine. Daytime highs near 90 degrees with a pleasant north easterly breeze.

Fairly quiet evening ahead with refreshing overnight lows in the mid to lower 60s.

This weather pattern likely to hold for the remainder of the work week with slightly warmer temperatures in the mid 90s as south winds return by Thursday.

Shower and thunderstorm chances increase late Saturday night into Sunday with highs in the upper 80s for Sunday and Monday.

