Seasonably Hot Wednesday

Isolated storms possible south of I-40. Hotter temps expected this weekend.
Posted at 4:05 AM, Aug 10, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-10 05:05:45-04

TULSA, Okla — Your Wednesday is shaping up to be a fairly typical August day in Green Country. Temps look to be right on track with average...highs in the low/mid 90s. Only hope for an isolated shower or storm will be south of I-40.

Don't expect many changes through the end of the week with sunshine and mid 90s dominating our forecast. Over the weekend, a ridge of high pressure to our west will expand east. This will push temps up a few degrees with highs close to 100 Sunday, and probably at or just above 100 Monday. Heat Advisory criteria will likely be met.

As of this morning, latest data hints the return of triple digit heat will be short-lived as a cold front moves in next Tuesday bringing a chance of storms and a drop in temps.

