Seasonably hot today with lots of sunshine

*** TODAY IS AN OZONE ALERT DAY***

After a nice start to the week, the heat will build as we finish the week. For today look for highs in the low/mid 90s with lots of sunshine. Today is also an Ozone Alert Day as the air quality may reach unhealthy levels. Limit outdoor activity if you are respiratory sensitive. Lows tonight will range from mid 60s to low 70s.

As a ridge of high pressure strengthens overhead, Friday is expected to be hotter with highs well into the 90s, and heat index values near 105F. The weekend looks hot and humid with highs in the upper 90s to low 100s. Heat index values will likely exceed 105F Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. Summer is not done as Heat Advisories will likely be needed.

Rain chances look slim to none through the weekend, and it's likely the hot and dry conditions will remain into next week.

