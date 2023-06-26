Watch Now
Seasonably hot today; Triple digits midweek

Monitoring a couple of storm chances Tuesday morning and Tuesday night
We will see a chance for a few showers and storms Tuesday morning and again Tuesday night
Posted at 6:15 AM, Jun 26, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-26 07:45:26-04

TULSA, Okla — Expect a seasonably hot Monday with highs in the low/mid 90s and a lot of sunshine. Good news, humidity values will not be as high today. As moisture returns to Green Country, we may see a few showers and storms. First chance comes in Tuesday morning, with another chance Tuesday night.

Tuesday afternoon will be hotter than today with highs in the mid 90s, but the hottest weather of the year (so far) arrive Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday with highs temps in the low 100s. Stay cool and hydrated!

A cool front will drop temps back int the 90s over the weekend and we may see a chance for a few storms to return as well.

