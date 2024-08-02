Watch Now
Seasonably hot temps into the weekend

Dangerously hot conditions return next week
TULSA, OKLA- — A few isolated to widely scattered showers and storms through mid-morning.

Overall severe risk looks low, but not zero with some gusty winds possible in any of the stronger storms that develop.

Sunshine will return for the afternoon with temperatures seasonably hot in the mid/upper 90s, along with a moderate north breeze.

Tonight, mostly clear with lows in the upper 60s.

Temperatures look to be near or just above average for early August into the weekend as well (mid/upper 90s).

With a ridge of high pressure building back, we'll likely make a run back toward the triple digits for much of next week! Stay cool and hydrated!

