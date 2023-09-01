Seasonably hot start to September

TULSA, Okla — We’ve made it to the end of the week and the start of September! Expect a sunny day with temps running slightly above average… the low/mid 90s. Thankfully, mugginess levels will remain comfortable. For Friday night football, temps will fall through the 80s this evening with perhaps a few 70s by the end of the games. Warm, but great night for football! Lows by daybreak tomorrow will reach the low/mid 60s.

Labor Day Weekend plans look hot with highs in the mid 90s, and perhaps some upper 90s going into Labor Day. Latest data has a weak upper level low nearby at the end of the holiday weekend. For that we’ll add a low chance of isolated pop-up storms Sunday and Labor Day east of HWY 69. Most of us will remain dry.

The heat will remain next week as rain chances continue to look fairly low.

