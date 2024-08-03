Seasonably Hot Saturday

TULSA, OKLA — Mostly sunny with a light northeast breeze for today. Highs this afternoon in the mid-90s.
Tonight, mostly clear and calm. Overnight lows around 70 degrees.
Quiet weather continues tomorrow with seasonably hot temperatures in the upper 90s under a mostly sunny sky.
Triple digit temperature readings likely to return on Monday with widespread sunshine. Highs between 100° and 102° in Tulsa Tuesday through Thursday.
As of now, highs could drop into the mid 90s on Friday with low/mid 90s next weekend.
Morning lows to stay in the 70s during the extended.
Have a great and safe weekend!
