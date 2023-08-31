Watch Now
Seasonably hot finish to August

Temperatures will heat up into Labor Day Weekend
Posted at 4:44 AM, Aug 31, 2023
TULSA, Okla — The dry and sunny weather continues for your Thursday plans! Like yesterday, we’ll see highs in the upper 80s to low 90s this afternoon with comfortable humidity levels. Your Thursday evening plans will be wonderful with temps falling into the 80s and 70s, and eventually 60s by daybreak Friday morning. Sunny weather is expected again Friday with afternoon temps slightly warmer…in the low/mid 90s.

Labor Day Weekend plans look hot with highs in the mid 90s, and perhaps some upper 90s going into Labor Day. Latest data is placing a weak upper level low somewhere from Texas to as far north as Oklahoma. Too early to know for sure exactly where, but for this possibility, we’ll add a low chance of a few isolated pop-up storms starting Sunday, and staying with us into next week.

