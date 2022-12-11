Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Seasonably Cool and Cloudy Sunday

Storms Possible Late Monday into Early Tuesday
Posted at 6:32 AM, Dec 11, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-11 08:41:50-05

TULSA, OKLA- — We'll keep the clouds around again for today. Daytime highs remaining seasonably cool around 50 degrees.

Fairly quiet and cloudy evening with overnight lows trending in the mid to upper 40s.

Mostly cloudy on Monday with highs in the mid-50s ahead of our next storm system moving in late Monday and into the first half of Tuesday.

Showers and scattered thunderstorms will begin to develop as this system sweeps across the area with some hail possible in the strongest storms as a cold front sweeps across the area.

Some much needed sunshine returns for Wednesday and Thursday with highs in the mid-40s to near 50 degrees.

Much colder weather will follow in for the last half of the work week and next weekend, with temperatures well below the seasonal averages.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Weather

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Caitlin Huggins
12:38 PM, Dec 17, 2018