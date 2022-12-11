Seasonably Cool and Cloudy Sunday

TULSA, OKLA- — We'll keep the clouds around again for today. Daytime highs remaining seasonably cool around 50 degrees.

Fairly quiet and cloudy evening with overnight lows trending in the mid to upper 40s.

Mostly cloudy on Monday with highs in the mid-50s ahead of our next storm system moving in late Monday and into the first half of Tuesday.

Showers and scattered thunderstorms will begin to develop as this system sweeps across the area with some hail possible in the strongest storms as a cold front sweeps across the area.

Some much needed sunshine returns for Wednesday and Thursday with highs in the mid-40s to near 50 degrees.

Much colder weather will follow in for the last half of the work week and next weekend, with temperatures well below the seasonal averages.

