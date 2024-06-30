Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Seasonably Average Sunday

Hot and humid conditions increase to start July
Posted at 8:47 AM, Jun 30, 2024

TULSA, Okla. — Seasonably average temperatures for Sunday with afternoon highs in the upper 80s to low 90s under mostly cloudy skies. There is a stationary front so Tulsa to the north is dealing with northeast winds and max heat index near 100°. Our southern counties have south winds with heat index exceeded 105° so a heat advisory is in place from 12 PM to 7 PM. Isolated showers and storms possible but most look to stay south.

Mostly sunny for the start of July with highs in the mid to upper 90s. There is a slight chance for a pop of shower or storm.

Triple digits possible starting Tuesday with mostly sunny skies. The triple digits look to remain possible through Thursday.

For the 4th of July, hot and humid conditions with partly cloudy skies and a chance for showers and storms later in the day. Lows around 80°.

A chance for showers and storms will linger on Friday with highs down to the lower 90s behind a cool front.

WATCH 2 News Weather 24/7 on YouTube.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Weather

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

KJRH Digital
12:38 PM, Dec 17, 2018