Seasonably Average Sunday

TULSA, Okla. — Seasonably average temperatures for Sunday with afternoon highs in the upper 80s to low 90s under mostly cloudy skies. There is a stationary front so Tulsa to the north is dealing with northeast winds and max heat index near 100°. Our southern counties have south winds with heat index exceeded 105° so a heat advisory is in place from 12 PM to 7 PM. Isolated showers and storms possible but most look to stay south.

Mostly sunny for the start of July with highs in the mid to upper 90s. There is a slight chance for a pop of shower or storm.

Triple digits possible starting Tuesday with mostly sunny skies. The triple digits look to remain possible through Thursday.

For the 4th of July, hot and humid conditions with partly cloudy skies and a chance for showers and storms later in the day. Lows around 80°.

A chance for showers and storms will linger on Friday with highs down to the lower 90s behind a cool front.

