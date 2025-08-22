Seasonable Weekend Weather then Big Changes Next Week

TULSA, OKLA — Average to slightly above average temperatures are still expected to finish the work week and into the upcoming weekend.

We will top out near to slightly above normal in the low to mid-90s for this afternoon under a partly to mostly sunny sky.

Mostly clear and quiet this evening with overnight lows in the upper 60s and lower 70s.

This trend will continue over the weekend with seasonably hot temperatures in the low to mid-90s and mostly dry conditions. Heat indices are likely to remain below 100 degrees.

Cooler temperatures are expected across the area early next week as a highly anticipated cold front arrives. This will also bring increasing chances for rain and storms starting Monday.

Behind the front, low humidity and highs in the 70s next week!

