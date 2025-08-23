Seasonable Weekend then Much Cooler Week Ahead

TULSA, OKLA — Seasonably hot temperatures in the low to mid-90s today and upper 80s to low 90s on Sunday. Low humidity values will thankfully keep the heat index in check.

An approaching cold front from Kansas will produce a few isolated storms during the afternoon and evening on Saturday, mainly for areas along and north of I-44. Severe weather is not expected.

A long awaited cool down is still on track for the upcoming work week! Temperatures will be highly dependent on the timing and placement of rain with current chances looking likely Monday into Tuesday with forecast highs in the 70s. We potentially could be cooler Monday if rain settles in early in the day.

We may get a break from the widespread rain Wednesday allowing temps to top out around 80 degrees; However, cooler temperatures look likely again Thursday into Friday as widespread rain and storm chances go back up. Expect some adjustments as we get closer.

Rain next week looks to be locally heavy with a potential flood threat. Severe weather does not look likely at this time.

