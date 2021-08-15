Seasonable Temps & Isolated T-Storms

Clouds building through the day on Sunday with an isolated shower or thunderstorm possible. Highs in the upper 80s. ESE winds 5-10 mph.
A break from the showers on Monday with highs in the upper 80s to the lower 90s.
Thunderstorm chances are expected to slowly increase as the week progresses with seasonable temperatures remaining steady.
