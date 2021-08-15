Watch
Weather

Actions

Seasonable Temps & Isolated T-Storms

Pleasant Summer Temps into the Work Week
items.[0].videoTitle
Posted at 8:51 AM, Aug 15, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-15 09:51:34-04

Clouds building through the day on Sunday with an isolated shower or thunderstorm possible. Highs in the upper 80s. ESE winds 5-10 mph.

A break from the showers on Monday with highs in the upper 80s to the lower 90s.

Thunderstorm chances are expected to slowly increase as the week progresses with seasonable temperatures remaining steady.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Download Storm Shield App, www.StormShieldAlerts.com

Weather

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Caitlin Huggins
12:38 PM, Dec 17, 2018