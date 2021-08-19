Sct. Showers and T-Storms Possible

It is a muggy morning with temps in the 70s. We will once again see chances for mainly afternoon showers and thunderstorms with heavy downpours possible. Highs will be near 90.

Rain chances will be lower for Friday with hotter, muggier conditions possible. Highs will be near 94 with a heat index near 105.

There will be plenty of heat and humidity for the weekend with highs in the middle 90s and heat indices near 105.

