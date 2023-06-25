Watch Now
Scorcher for Sunday

Severe Storm Threat South and East of Tulsa Today/Tonight
Posted at 7:52 AM, Jun 25, 2023
TULSA, OK- — Partly to mostly sunny with highs returning to the mid-90s.

Another very humid day is on tap with feels like temps around 100 here for Tulsa and values south of Tulsa possibly reaching 110.

Isolated showers and storms will likely develop this afternoon and evening to those areas with higher heat and humidity.

Not cooling off much for tonight with lows around 70 degrees.

Highs in the low to mid 90s Monday and Tuesday. Slight chance for a few showers on Tuesday.

Triple digits on Wednesday and Thursday. Also, slight chance for a few showers on Wednesday.

Highs back to the 90s Friday and into next weekend.

