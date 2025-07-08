Scattered Storms Tuesday

TULSA, Okla. — A few storms this morning, mainly for southeastern Oklahoma producing heavy rainfall. We will keep a chance for widely scattered storms through this evening. Storms later could bring strong gusty winds and heavy rainfall. Highs near 92° but heat indices up to 102° so make sure you take those heat precautions.

Most of Wednesday looks dry and hot with heat indices up to 102°. Going into Wednesday night, a few could see some scattered storms.

Lots of sunshine Thursday and Friday but a very hot and muggy day. Highs in the mid 90s but heat indices up to 104°. Make sure to take frequent breaks and drink lots of water!

Over the weekend, a frontal boundary will be draped across our region, so the chance for showers and storms will go up again. Both Saturday and Sunday look stormy so have the umbrella on hand. Morning lows stay in the 70s with highs in the upper 80s to around 90°

