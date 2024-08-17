Scattered Storms This Morning

*** EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING FROM 12:00 PM TO 9:00 PM SATURDAY WITH HEAT INDEX VALUES UP TO 115°F. ***

Scattered storms will continue this morning before we dry out by the afternoon. The heat and humidity will be the main topic as highs climb in the upper 90s with heat index values between 105° and 115°.

We will keep an isolated chance for a shower or storm Sunday but most of the day looks hot and humid.

Good news is the latest data is trending "cooler" with below normal temperatures. Highs in the low 90s and overnight lows in the upper 60s to low 70s. We'll keep a chance of mostly overnight and morning storms in the forecast for early next week as well.

Have a safe weekend!

WATCH 2 News Weather 24/7 on YouTube.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

