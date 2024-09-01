Scattered Storms For Some Today

TULSA, Okla. — After a pleasant start to the day and September, afternoon highs climb in the upper 80s. Expect calm northerly winds with partly cloudy skies. Overnight lows in the upper 60s.

Labor Day looks great with highs in the mid 80s. Dry with mostly cloudy skies and northeast winds 5-15 mph.

Expect similar conditions for Tuesday with mostly cloudy skies and highs in the mid to low 80s!

An isolated chance for a shower or storm for Wednesday with highs in the mid 80s. Overnight lows in the upper 60s with partly cloudy skies.

Slightly warmer for Thursday as highs climb in the upper 80s but still below average for this time of year.

Temperatures look to stay below average Friday and through the weekend.

Have a great week ahead!

