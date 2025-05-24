Scattered storm chances for Memorial Day Weekend

***SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH is in effect for Cherokee, Muskogee, Okfuskee, Sequoyah, Adair, Delaware, Okmulgee, Pawnee, Wagoner, Craig, Mayes, Osage, Rogers, Washington, Creek, Nowata, Ottawa, Tulsa, McIntosh, and Pittsburg counties until 10 AM Saturday***

***FLOOD WATCH is in effect for Osage, Washington, Nowata, Craig, Ottawa, Delaware, Mayes, Rogers, Tulsa, Pawnee, Creek, Okfuskee, Okmulgee, Wagoner, Muskogee, McIntosh, Cherokee, Adair, and Sequoyah until 7 pm Monday***

More storm chances roll into Green Country early Saturday morning, some of which could be strong to severe. These storms will be capable of producing damaging wind gusts and some hail. If you have plans for Saturday afternoon, we'll keep a slight chance for a few spotty showers and storms. Highs in the upper 70s.

Another round of storms will be possible Saturday night into Sunday morning with a wind and large hail threat. Storm will remain possible Sunday afternoon, although coverage looks less compared to our morning chances. Highs in the upper 70s near 80 for some.

As a strong cold front will move through later Sunday night into early Monday morning with more storms likely. Lows around 60° and then highs in the low 70s on your Memorial Day Monday. Rainfall amounts of 2" to 6" (with local totals of 6" to 10" possible) may lead to some flooding issues. As a result, a Flood Watch is in effect through Memorial Day evening.

The lakes could become quite dangerous at times this holiday weekend with lightning and strong winds. Keep it tuned to our latest forecasts and stay safe!

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

