Scattered Showers And Storms Wednesday

TULSA, Okla. — Overcast skies and areas of mist this Wednesday morning. Keep the umbrella with you as we do have a chance for some scattered showers and storms through this afternoon and evening. These will be widely scattered so not everyone will see rain. A few storms could be marginally severe with a wind and hail threat. We could see some breaks in the clouds this afternoon with highs near 70°.

A few more scattered showers and storms Thursday, mainly in the afternoon and evening. Not everyone will see rain but we will keep mostly cloudy skies. Lows in the mid 50s and then upper 60s in the afternoon. North winds 5-15 mph.

Partly cloudy skies on Friday with a slight chance for an isolated shower (20%) but most of the day looks dry! Lows in the mid 50s with highs in the low 70s.

Mother's Day weekend looks excellent for all of the moms. Lows in the upper 40s to around 50°. Highs in the 70s. Mostly sunny and not much wind.

Sunshine continues early next week with lows in the 50s and highs in the low 80s by Tuesday.

