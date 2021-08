TULSA, Okla. — We'll have scattered showers this morning, then a break around midday, with showers filling back in later in the afternoon and evening. Highs in the 90s.

Highs in the upper 80s this weekend with scattered showers.

Afternoon temperatures in the upper 80s to low 90s next week with a chance for more showers. Temperatures will be below average for this time of year. The average high is in the mid 90s.

Have a great weekend!