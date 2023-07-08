Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Scattered Showers and Storms Saturday

Slightly Below Average Temperatures Over the Weekend
Web-Default-Image-KJRH_1280x720.png
Web-Default-Image-KJRH_1280x720.png
Posted at 5:05 AM, Jul 08, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-08 06:05:19-04

TULSA, OKLA- — Rain/storm activity will continue to move east this morning with some additional pop-up showers and storms possible this afternoon.

Highs for today will remain well below July normal's topping out in the mid-80s.

After some lull in activity, another complex of thunderstorms is expected to move into the area from the west late this evening and overnight. Lows in the mid to upper 60s.

We'll get any lingering showers and storms out of here for the second half of Sunday with pleasant daytime highs in the mid to lower 80s, as well as some late day sunshine.

Sunny conditions are expected on Monday before daily rain chances exist through the remainder of the week.

A warming trend will bring hot conditions especially on Wednesday and Thursday, with heat indices up to 105 degrees.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Weather

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Caitlin Huggins
12:38 PM, Dec 17, 2018