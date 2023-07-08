Scattered Showers and Storms Saturday

TULSA, OKLA- — Rain/storm activity will continue to move east this morning with some additional pop-up showers and storms possible this afternoon.

Highs for today will remain well below July normal's topping out in the mid-80s.

After some lull in activity, another complex of thunderstorms is expected to move into the area from the west late this evening and overnight. Lows in the mid to upper 60s.

We'll get any lingering showers and storms out of here for the second half of Sunday with pleasant daytime highs in the mid to lower 80s, as well as some late day sunshine.

Sunny conditions are expected on Monday before daily rain chances exist through the remainder of the week.

A warming trend will bring hot conditions especially on Wednesday and Thursday, with heat indices up to 105 degrees.

