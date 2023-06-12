Scattered Showers and Storms Monday

TULSA, Okla. — Lots of clouds on Monday with some widely scattered showers and storms. The best chance looks to be in the afternoon and evening. The high at 80°. NE winds 5-10 mph.

Pleasant temperatures continue Tuesday with highs in the low 80s. Chance for showers and storms but should remain dry for any afternoon/evening plans.

Then upper 80s on Wednesday with lots of sunshine.

Much warmer for Thursday and Friday with highs in the low to mid 90s.

At this time, next weekend could feature the hottest temperatures of the year so far in the mid 90s. The hottest so far this year in Tulsa has been 94° on June 9th. We look to surpass that next weekend and even the following week.

