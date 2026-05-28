Scattered Showers and Storms for Thursday

TULSA, OKLA — Bands of showers and thunderstorms are expected to continue through Thursday morning becoming more scattered during the afternoon and evening hours.

The main concern today will continue to be heavy rain and flooding.

Most areas are expected to receive between one-quarter and three-quarters of an inch of rain, mainly north of Interstate 40. However, isolated areas could see much heavier totals of 2 to 4 inches where storms repeatedly track over the same locations.

Rain and storm activity should gradually decrease tonight as the storm system weakens and lifts into Kansas.

Cloud cover and rainfall will keep temperatures cooler than normal through the next several days.

High temperatures Thursday are expected to remain mostly in the mid-to-upper 70s, though some areas could briefly climb into the lower 80s if sunshine develops.

Overnight lows will generally stay in the mid-60s.

The overall weather pattern is not expected to change much as we finish the week and into the upcoming weekend.

There is also a slight increase in the risk for stronger thunderstorms tomorrow afternoon and evening. The main concern is damaging wind gusts and possible hail.

Highs tomorrow afternoon will be warmer in the mid-80s.

Off and on rain chances continue into the weekend with locally heavy downpours.

A modest warming trend is also expected heading into the weekend with continued humid conditions and storm chances remaining Sunday and to start next week.

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