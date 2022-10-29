Scattered Rain Today

TULSA, Okla. — Scattered showers will continue this morning and may linger into tonight. We'll dry out Sunday with some lingering clouds. Highs will hold in the 60s through the weekend. May even see a few spots south struggling to reach 60° on Saturday where rain and thicker cloud cover remains steady.

Highs in the 70s by Halloween and for much of next week! Trick-or-treating plans Halloween look perfect.

Watching for a more powerful system by the end of the week, which could bring us some thunderstorms.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --