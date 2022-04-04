Scattered Rain & T-Storms Today

TULSA, OKLA- — Mild temperatures are forecast to remain over the area to begin the work week as a couple weather systems bring chances for showers and a few thunderstorms.

Daytime highs in the 60s this afternoon with ENE winds 10-15 mph. We'll keep on and off rain and storm chances throughout the day with some stronger storms possible south of the area tonight.

Afternoon temperatures in the upper 70s on Tuesday. Chance for a few more showers and thunderstorms Tuesday night as another cool front moves through.

Upper 60s on Wednesday and the start of a windy pattern through Friday as strong low pressure sets up northeast of the state. Highs near 60° on Thursday and Friday.

Morning lows dip into the 30s on Friday and Saturday mornings. There might need to be freeze headlines issued by then to protect tender vegetation.

