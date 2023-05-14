Scattered Rain/Storms Mother's Day Afternoon

TULSA, OKLA- — We're starting off Mother's Day calm and cloudy. After a brief break in precipitation early, additional scattered showers and storms look to return to the area for the afternoon and evening hours.

Daytime highs in the low 80s with overnight lows in the mid-60s.

For the work week, more showers and storms are possible tomorrow, but a transition to a northerly wind flow will decrease storm chances by Tuesday with daytime highs in the upper 70s to low 80s.

Rain/storm chances will drop off from north to south throughout the day on Wednesday.

