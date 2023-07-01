Scattered Rain and Storm Chances Today

TULSA, OKLA- — Scattered showers and thunderstorms are developing in the area this morning. This activity is expected to expand south and east through the day with on and off chances lingering in the forecast with a few marginally severe storms possible.

Meanwhile, noticeably cooler temps are expected today with highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s.

Lows tonight in the upper 60s with shower and storm activity coming to an end by tomorrow morning.

Highs tomorrow afternoon the lower 90s under a mostly sunny sky.

The pattern will remain fairly active for the upcoming week with daily chances for some isolated showers and storms Monday through Wednesday. Peak coverage should be during the afternoon on Monday and again on Independence Day Tuesday.

Temperatures will likely remain in the low to mid 90s for highs through Wednesday. A stronger front looks to move through Wednesday night and into Thursday bringing increasing rain/storm chances to close out the work week, along with below normal temperatures.

