Saturday's Severe Storm Potential

TULSA, OKLA — Thunderstorm coverage will increase later this morning as a cold front passes through bringing gusty northwest winds and cooler temperatures Sunday.

The threat for severe weather is expected to increase through the morning hours and likely to peak late morning into mid-afternoon. Large hail and some wind damage will be the main concerns in the strongest storms with a limited tornado potential.

Highs today in the mid 70s with lows in the 40s. Sunshine returns tomorrow with highs cooler in the upper 60s.

By Monday, we could be dealing with some heightened fire weather conditions with strong wind gusts, warm temps and low relative humidity values.

More thunderstorm chances with some severe weather potential mid to late next week.

