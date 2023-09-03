Remaining Hot for Labor Day Weekend

TULSA, OKLA- — Slightly warmer for Sunday and mostly sunny. Highs this afternoon in the mid-90s.

Tonight, mostly clear with overnight lows in the mid to lower 70s.

Tomorrow, highs return to the mid-90s for Labor Day, along with breezy south winds.

There could be a few showers and storms in far eastern and southeast Oklahoma during the afternoon and evening hours.

Upper 90s Tuesday through next Friday. Lows in the 70s.

Chance for showers and storms in the Tulsa area by Wednesday.

As of now, next weekend, highs will be in the low 90s with a chance for some showers.

